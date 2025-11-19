How To Multiply Your Savings To Reach Rs 1 Crore In 15 Years

Just saving money is not enough. Wealth accumulation is a consistent process and it requires smart investment decisions to multiply returns despite the challenges like market volatility and inflation. A diversified investment strategy involving high-return instruments could accelerate the wealth accumulation process.

A long-term strategy and consistency help in gaining from the power of compounding. The longer the investment horizon, the greater the impact of compounding on wealth creation. Today, there are many investment options available, including equities, mutual funds, fixed deposits and government schemes. Each offers different risk and return profiles.

For a long-term investment horizon of 15 years, it is best to use a mix of these investment instruments to maximise returns from diversification and the power of compounding.

It might sound difficult, but a modest monthly investment of just over Rs 20,000 can help one become a crorepati in 15 years.