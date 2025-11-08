How to Merge Multiple PF Accounts: A Step-by-Step Guide

With changing jobs comes better pay and new opportunities, but it can also lead to multiple Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts.

Ideally, your Universal Account Number (UAN), a unique 12-digit number for your PF account, should stay the same throughout your career.

But if you change jobs often, sometimes multiple UANs can get created. Managing these accounts can be cumbersome, and leaving them inactive may impact your retirement corpus.

Now, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has come up with a solution that allows employees to merge their old EPF accounts into a single account.