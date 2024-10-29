How To Know My UAN Number? 7 Easy Steps To Find Your Universal Account Number

The following image shows the front and back sides of a UAN card. The front portion of the card displays UAN, name, father’s/husband’s name, member ID (as available in the EPFO member database), photo and KYC.

The backside of the UAN card displays the latest five-member IDs linked with this UAN along with helpdesk number and email ID.

If the KYC of this member is uploaded by the employer, it will reflect on the front side of the UAN card by displaying ‘Yes’ in front of the KYC. In case of non-availability of KYC, it will always reflect ‘No’ in front of KYC on the UAN Card.