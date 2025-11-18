How To Improve Your CIBIL Score To Qualify For Future Loans

1. Pay your bills and EMIs on time: One significant factor affecting your CIBIL score is the timely repayment of loans and credit card bills. Even a single missed payment can negatively impact your score. Banks check your credit history and can see it as a sign of financial irresponsibility. So, to avoid this, pay your pending bills and EMIs on time.

2. Low credit utilisation score: Your credit utilisation ratio shows how much of your total available credit you are using. Experts suggest using less than 30 percent of your total credit limit. For example, if your credit cards give you a total limit of Rs 1,00,000, try to use no more than Rs 30,000 at a time.

3. Avoid taking multiple loans: Every time you apply for a loan, banks always check your credit history. If you apply for many loans or cards in a short time, it can make lenders think you are in financial trouble, which can lower your score. So, apply for loans only when you really need them.

4. Do not miss EMIs: If you miss any of your EMIs, then it could lower your credit score. Even paying late or only part of the EMI can also cause long-term damage to your credit score. In case of trouble in paying EMIs, you can either reschedule EMI or talk to your bank for other options to make repayment easier.

5. Reduce your debt: Your CIBIL score may suffer if you have a large amount of unpaid debt, particularly on credit cards or personal loans. Therefore, pay off high-interest debt first.