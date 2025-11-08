⁠How To Improve Your CIBIL Score Before Year-End

Pay Off All Outstanding Amounts

Once financial stability returns, the priority should be the clearing all overdue payments. If a person has multiple credit cards or personal loans, consolidation into a single loan makes the repayments more manageable. In such cases, there are fewer due dates, and it would become easier to maintain consistent repayment behaviour.

Reduce EMIs To 30% Of Monthly Salary

Limiting EMIs to no more than 30% of net monthly income shows responsible borrowing. Anything beyond that indicates lower capacity to repay and may adversely affect the credit profile. Keeping EMI at or below this limit helps build credit positively and gradually.

Keep Balances Low And Apply For Credit Carefully

The temptation to use more credit is highest when money is particularly tight. But maintaining low credit card balances and not applying for new credit unless absolutely necessary goes a long way in rebuilding score strength. Continued use of the existing credit cards, coupled with timely repayments, supports positive credit behaviour.

Mix Secured And Unsecured Credit

Relying solely on unsecured credit, such as personal loans or credit cards, may not present a strong credit profile. A mix of credit types, such as secured and unsecured, shows lenders' consistency in repayment commitment across different categories of loans.

Monitor CIBIL Score Regularly

Reviewing the CIBIL Report helps identify inaccuracies, including open accounts listed incorrectly. Regular monitoring allows people to track their progress, understand score trends and ensure that all details on the report are accurate.

A high CIBIL Score ensures easier access to loans and credit when required. Consumers can start working towards improving their score now with focused and consistent efforts, thus taking a step closer to achieving their financial goals.