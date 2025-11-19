How To Grow Rs 1 Crore Pre-Marriage Investment Portfolio

Marrying in India is expensive. From the venue and the jewellery to the catering and the honeymoon, there is much to consider. Having a solid Rs 1 crore corpus before you tie the knot gives you a lot of freedom.

It allows you to say "yes" to the destination wedding you want, to put down payment on a house, or simply to start married life without money stress. For young Indians in their 20s or early 30s, this goal is achievable through disciplined saving and smart investing.

Here are some calculations which show how to reach a corpus of Rs crore by investing in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and gold.