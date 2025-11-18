How To Generate Rs 3-Lakh Year-End Travel Fund Without Cutting Lifestyle

Many people dream of going on that perfect year-end vacation, but saving an amount as big as Rs 3 lakh for it can feel overwhelming and stressful. With the right approach and a little planning, building your Rs 3-lakh travel fund for year-end vacations won’t be a difficult task.

Break Down Your Goal

It may seem difficult to save Rs 3 lakh to plan the year-end trip, but it is possible if you divide it into smaller and more manageable portions. This amounts to about Rs 25,000 per month when spread over 12 months. You can set aside this amount every month for building your travel fund. Like any regular bill, this amount should be invested or saved in a separate account without fail.

Automate Savings

When it comes to steady savings, automation could be the most effective way to reach your target. Create a different savings account only for your travel budget. Set up a monthly recurring transfer of Rs 25,000. Automation ensures that your trip fund increases gradually without interfering with your regular expenses. Also, having a separate savings account would ensure that you don’t end up withdrawing the money from that account for regular expenses.

Look For Extra Income Streams

You don’t need to cut back on your lifestyle if you can increase your income. Explore freelancing or part-time work. If you have hobbies like photography or writing, you can try monetising those. Even a small side income of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month can reduce the pressure on your main source of income, like salary and help you reach your goal faster.