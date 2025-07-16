How To File An RTI For EPFO? A Step-By-Step Guide

• The easiest way to file an RTI for EPFO is by visiting the official RTI Online portal at https://rtionline.gov.in.

• Once you’re on the homepage, click on the ‘Submit Request’ option on the main menu.

• You’ll first land on a page titled ‘Guidelines for use of RTI online portal.’ This page contains information on how the portal works.

• Tick the checkbox that says, “I have read and understood the above guidelines.”

• Then click on the ‘Submit’ button to move ahead.

• Next, you’ll see the Online RTI Request Form. Here, you’ll need to select the correct ministry or department.

• From the drop-down menu under ‘Select Ministry/Department/Apex body,’ choose Ministry of Labour and Employment.

• From the ‘Select Public Authority’ option, choose ‘Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.’

• Once that’s done, you can proceed to fill in the rest of the form, which includes your details and type in your specific query related to EPFO.