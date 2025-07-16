How To File An RTI For EPFO? A Step-By-Step Guide
Whether it’s about pending withdrawals, discrepancies in PF contributions, or claim status, filing an RTI is an easy way to get the information you need.
If you've ever faced delays or lacked clarity regarding your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, filing a Right to Information (RTI) application with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) could be helpful.
The RTI Act, 2005, allows people to seek information from public authorities and receive a response within 30 days. Whether it’s about pending withdrawals, discrepancies in PF contributions, or claim status, filing an RTI is an easy way to get the information you need.
Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide On How To File An RTI With EPFO: Step 1: What You Can Ask
Before filing an RTI, be clear about what information you’d need. You can ask for details such as:
• Status of your EPF withdrawal or transfer claim
• Delays in settlement
• EPF passbook updates
• Employer contribution records
You need to know that RTI cannot be used to seek answers to hypothetical questions or demand explanations. It is intended for factual information only.
Step 2: File The RTI Application Online
• The easiest way to file an RTI for EPFO is by visiting the official RTI Online portal at https://rtionline.gov.in.
• Once you’re on the homepage, click on the ‘Submit Request’ option on the main menu.
• You’ll first land on a page titled ‘Guidelines for use of RTI online portal.’ This page contains information on how the portal works.
• Tick the checkbox that says, “I have read and understood the above guidelines.”
• Then click on the ‘Submit’ button to move ahead.
• Next, you’ll see the Online RTI Request Form. Here, you’ll need to select the correct ministry or department.
• From the drop-down menu under ‘Select Ministry/Department/Apex body,’ choose Ministry of Labour and Employment.
• From the ‘Select Public Authority’ option, choose ‘Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.’
• Once that’s done, you can proceed to fill in the rest of the form, which includes your details and type in your specific query related to EPFO.
Step 3: Fill In The Application
• You’ll be asked to provide your name, gender, contact details and citizenship information.
• Then in the relevant text box provided for RTI Request Application, state your query.
• Attach any relevant document numbers or references to help EPFO trace your request.
Step 4: Pay The Fee
• The application fee is Rs 10. This can be paid online using internet banking, debit card, or UPI.
• Applicants belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category are exempt from this fee.
Step 5: Wait For The Response
Once filed, the concerned Public Information Officer (PIO) is mandated to reply within 30 days. You’ll receive the reply through email or post.
Always keep a copy of your RTI request and payment receipt for reference. If no response is received within 30 days, you can file a first appeal through the same portal.