Banks Are Introducing New Features To Attract Customers — Here's How To Evaluate Them

The main feature of a fixed deposit is that this is for a specified period for which the interest is being earned. There is a facility for an investor to get their money earlier but this normally comes with a cost. The cost for the investor is that they are charged a penalty for the premature withdrawal which will eat into the returns they are earning.

Some banks are now trying to say that they are willing to waive the premature redemption penalty. Suppose this is done and the conditions related to its implementation are easy to follow. In that case, it will become a good feature for the investor to have because they will not be worried about suffering a hit when they need money earlier. There might be some conditions linked to such a feature, in terms of a minimum holding period of the deposit, or even related to the amount of the deposit and this has to be checked.