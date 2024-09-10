How To Evaluate Investments Without Tax Benefits

Tax-saving investments are typically deducted under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. These instruments are present for a specific purpose, but they have been given the benefit of allowing the taxpayer to take a deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a year. Some of the more popular investments in this category include the Public Provident Fund, National Savings Certificate, Sukanya Samriddhi, and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, among others.

For a long period of time, the individual taxpayer has used these options as they provide a safety element in the form of the backing of the government, and at the same time, there is the added benefit of the tax deduction. If the individual taxpayer has shifted to the new tax regime then automatically the tax deduction is irrelevant as this is not available under the new calculations.