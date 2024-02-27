How To Distinguish Between Insurance And Mutual Funds To Avoid Misselling

Another aspect that often seeks to mislead investors is the kind of comparison that is undertaken to show that there is a higher return that is earned by the small caps.

For example, comparing a large-cap index to a small-cap index over a period of time is most likely to see the small-cap index return being higher than the former. This will be especially true over the last several years, wherein the small-cap space has done pretty well. But this is not the correct comparison, as it leads the investors to assume that this kind of situation will continue forever. The most important aspect is risk, because the risk element in large-cap equities and small cap is completely different and could be too much for many investors to handle in the latter case. Choosing the right period for looking at performance in terms of market behaviour is also essential; otherwise, the picture that will be painted will be completely different, and the decision to invest will not be based on the correct factors.