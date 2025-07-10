How To Check Your EPF Balance And Interest Credited In FY25

Both employees and employers contribute to the EPF account each month. An employee contributes 12% of the basic salary and the dearness allowance (DA) every month to the EPF account. Each employer also contributes an equal amount every month. However, this amount is divided between the PF and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). While 3.67% is directed to the EPF, 8.33% goes towards the pension scheme.

Though interest accrues monthly on the EPF contributions, it is only credited to the passbook after the end of the financial year. The calculation is based on compound interest and applies to both employee and employer contributions, excluding the pension component. While the financial year ends on March 31, interest updates usually begin reflecting in EPF passbooks between June and August.