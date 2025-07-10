How To Check Your EPF Balance And Interest Credited In FY25
EPFO has started crediting the interest amount for FY25 to the members’ accounts. All scheme subscribers can check their updated balances through the EPFO Members’ portal.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun crediting interest for the financial year 2024-25 to the accounts of its subscribers.
Earlier this year, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPFO proposed an interest rate of 8.25% for FY25. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on July 8 that the EPFO will finish crediting the interest amount for FY 2024-25 into members’ accounts by the end of this week.
How EPF Interest Is Calculated
Both employees and employers contribute to the EPF account each month. An employee contributes 12% of the basic salary and the dearness allowance (DA) every month to the EPF account. Each employer also contributes an equal amount every month. However, this amount is divided between the PF and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). While 3.67% is directed to the EPF, 8.33% goes towards the pension scheme.
Though interest accrues monthly on the EPF contributions, it is only credited to the passbook after the end of the financial year. The calculation is based on compound interest and applies to both employee and employer contributions, excluding the pension component. While the financial year ends on March 31, interest updates usually begin reflecting in EPF passbooks between June and August.
How To Check If EPF Interest Has Been Credited
To verify whether your EPF interest has been credited for FY25, follow these steps:
Go to the official EPFO portal, which is https://www.epfindia.gov.in
Navigate to ‘Our Services’ and select ‘For Employees’ followed by ‘Member Passbook’.
Alternatively, directly access the login page on the link https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/login
Log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password and the captcha code.
Once logged in, you will see a list of all your member IDs linked to various employers.
Click on the relevant Member ID to open your EPF passbook.
The passbook displays a breakdown of your own contributions, your employer’s share, and the interest credited, with an option to download it as a PDF for your records.
If your previous employer’s Member ID is not linked to your current UAN, the balance may show as zero. You can merge older accounts through a transfer request on the EPFO portal.
What To Do If Interest Is Not Yet Visible
It is not unusual for the interest amount to take a few days to reflect, even after being credited. If the updated interest is not visible in your passbook, try logging in again after a few days. Persistent delays can be resolved by lodging a grievance on the EPFO’s online complaint portal or by visiting the nearest EPFO office for assistance.
Checking your EPF passbook regularly is a simple yet effective way to stay on top of your retirement savings and ensure that your interest earnings are being duly credited.