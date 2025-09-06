How To Build Rs 2 Crore In 15 Years: An Investment Guide

Building a Rs 2-crore corpus over a period of 15 years may seem a distant goal. With the rapidly evolving financial services market in India, several schemes are offering attractive returns. Steady investments, proper planning and an asset mix can help in accumulating Rs 2 crore conveniently due to the power of compounding.

It needs a long-term investment roadmap to achieve the ambitious target. Here's how you can reach the significant financial milestone.