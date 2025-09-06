How To Build Rs 2 Crore In 15 Years: An Investment Guide
Steady investments, proper planning and asset mix can help in building a Rs 2-crore corpus in 15 years conveniently.
Building a Rs 2-crore corpus over a period of 15 years may seem a distant goal. With the rapidly evolving financial services market in India, several schemes are offering attractive returns. Steady investments, proper planning and an asset mix can help in accumulating Rs 2 crore conveniently due to the power of compounding.
It needs a long-term investment roadmap to achieve the ambitious target. Here's how you can reach the significant financial milestone.
Set Clear Financial Targets
Set your target value and duration. In this case, the aim is to accumulate Rs 2 crore in 15 years. Having an idea of your goal helps in formulating a specific investment plan.
Set Monthly Investment Requirements
It’s advisable to calculate the estimated amount you need to invest every month to achieve your target. You can consider multiple savings instruments or a single scheme as per your risk appetite.
For instance, in order to accumulate Rs 2 crore in 15 years via mutual fund SIPs, you may need to invest around Rs 40,000 per month. Let’s see how your monthly investments can grow:
Monthly Investment: Rs 40,000
Estimated Return: 12% per annum
Tenure: 15 years
Invested Amount: Rs 72,00,000
Estimated Returns: Rs 1,29,83,040
Total Corpus: Rs 2,01,83,040
It’s advisable to use an online SIP calculator to find out the suitable amount as per your needs.
Invest In The Right Schemes
Invest in products that offer steady and higher returns in the long term. Equity mutual funds could be a suitable choice when it comes to long-term wealth accumulation, as they offer higher returns over traditional instruments like Fixed Deposits (FDs). However, equity mutual funds are linked to market risks. You may consider debt or hybrid mutual funds to balance your portfolio.
Diversify
Diversification ensures risk spreading across various asset classes. Invest in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds to diversify your investment for balancing the risks and returns. Additionally, including debt instruments can consolidate your portfolio. You can also consider more secure investments like Fixed Deposits and debt instruments.
Review And Adjust Periodically
Continue monitoring your investments from time to time so that they are moving in the right direction to meet your goals. Monitor your portfolio annually and modify it as and when required, keeping in mind the performance of the market.
Stay Committed And Patient
It requires patience and discipline to accumulate a substantial corpus. Do not get swayed by the impulsive decisions of short-term market responses. Remain committed to your long-term goals and firm with your investments.
Seek Professional Advice
Seeking guidance from a certified financial planner could be helpful in building a more precise and customised investment portfolio as per your target. They can help in selecting proper investment products and creating a strategy suitable for your risk appetite and financial position.