How To Build A Rs 7-Lakh Foreign Trip Corpus Through SIPs

Instead of investing a large amount, you can build your travel corpus by saving a small amount every month through SIPs. Selection of the right mutual fund SIPs and consistency can help you conveniently accumulate a sizable fund for your next dream vacation or foreign trip.

If you are looking forward to building a travel corpus of Rs 7 lakh, here are a few simple ways to achieve your target for the dream foreign trip:

· Prepare your budget as per your travel plan, desired destination and itinerary.

· Now, it’s time to build your travel fund through a robust financial plan to accumulate the amount as per your estimated budget.

· Choose the SIP based on your investment horizon. For instance, you may consider debt funds for a short-term goal and equity SIPs for a long-term tenure.

· Choose the SIP amount to reach your target of total travel budget based on the investment horizon and expected returns.

· Once you choose the mutual fund schemes and SIPs, start investing through any mutual fund house or fintech platforms. Automating the SIP investments could be helpful in meeting your goal conveniently.

· It’s also advisable to take into account the inflation and any contingency expenses while preparing your travel budget.

· Keep a track of your investments and withdraw the amount before your foreign trip.