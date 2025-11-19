How To Build A Rs 20 Lakh Corpus By Investing Rs 200 A Day

It’s not necessary to invest a big amount at one go to build a sizable corpus. Wealth accumulation requires financial discipline and consistency. You can build a sizable corpus even with small investments over a longer tenure. Mutual fund schemes are offering more flexibility compared to other instruments through systematic investment plans (SIP). You can even save a small amount daily to build your intended corpus.

With long-term commitment, even daily investments can support major financial goals. A small contribution of Rs 200 per day can also accumulate into lakhs over a long-term horizon with consistency and financial discipline.

To maximise the benefits of compounding, a long-term growth outlook is essential. Mutual fund investments have become popular investment options in India for building a substantial corpus over time. Though SIPs are prone to market risks, they offer higher returns compared to other instruments.