How To Build A Rs 1 Crore Corpus By 2040 With Just Rs 150 Per Day
The past returns of mutual funds indicate that even modest SIP investments as small as Rs 150 per day could be helpful in building a Rs 1 crore corpus.
Becoming a crorepati is a dream goal for many Indians. Indian investors often rely on mutual fund systematic investment plans to reach their ambitious milestone of Rs 1 crore.
With steady contributions and a disciplined, long-term outlook, investors can benefit from the power of compounding to grow their wealth significantly. Even consistent small monthly investments over a long-term horizon can accumulate into a substantial corpus over time.
SIPs encourage financial discipline and offer the benefits of the power of compounding. It could be a suitable way to gain exposure to equities without worrying about timing the market.
Over an extended period, such as 15 years, an SIP offering high returns can potentially help to build a corpus of Rs 1 crore. The past returns of mutual funds indicate that even modest SIP investments as small as Rs 150 per day could be helpful in building a Rs 1 crore corpus.
Over a 15-year period, some funds have delivered average annual returns of up to 25%, rewarding investors' patience and commitment.
Let’s see how an investment of Rs 150 per day, or Rs 4,500 per month, could be helpful in building a corpus of Rs 1 crore through an SIP.
Rs 150 Per Day To Build Rs 1 Crore
Target: Rs 1 crore
Time: 15 years
Expected return: 25%
Daily investment: Rs 150
Invested amount: Rs 8,10,000
Estimated returns: Rs 79,91,031
Total value: 88,01,031
The above calculation shows that long-term financial strategy and discipline may reward investors in favourable market conditions.
Alternatively, for investors looking for secure options with potentially higher returns, gold could be a suitable choice. In the past one year, the precious metal has delivered over 50% return, significantly rewarding investors.
In the past 15 years, gold has recorded an impressive rally. From around Rs 18,000 per 10 gram (24K) in 2010 to Rs 1,25,000 per 10 gram in 2025, the yellow metal has delivered an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.
This means that investing Rs 150 daily in gold can lead to:
Daily investment: Rs 150
Annual returns: 13.8% (based on 2010-25 data)
Invested amount: Rs 8,10,000
Estimated returns: Rs 18,94,042
Total value: Rs 27,04,042
As seen above, building a Rs 1 crore corpus with a small SIP of just Rs 150 per day is most achievable through equities. While traditional assets like gold can deliver attractive returns, equities offer higher growth potential, especially in favourable market conditions.
The power of compounding, combined with disciplined investing, allows even modest contributions to grow substantially over the long term. However, it is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future returns. It is wise to always consult financial experts before investing to avoid financial stress.