How To Build A Rs 1 Crore Corpus By 2040 With Just Rs 150 Per Day

Becoming a crorepati is a dream goal for many Indians. Indian investors often rely on mutual fund systematic investment plans to reach their ambitious milestone of Rs 1 crore.

With steady contributions and a disciplined, long-term outlook, investors can benefit from the power of compounding to grow their wealth significantly. Even consistent small monthly investments over a long-term horizon can accumulate into a substantial corpus over time.

SIPs encourage financial discipline and offer the benefits of the power of compounding. It could be a suitable way to gain exposure to equities without worrying about timing the market.

Over an extended period, such as 15 years, an SIP offering high returns can potentially help to build a corpus of Rs 1 crore. The past returns of mutual funds indicate that even modest SIP investments as small as Rs 150 per day could be helpful in building a Rs 1 crore corpus.

Over a 15-year period, some funds have delivered average annual returns of up to 25%, rewarding investors' patience and commitment.

Let’s see how an investment of Rs 150 per day, or Rs 4,500 per month, could be helpful in building a corpus of Rs 1 crore through an SIP.