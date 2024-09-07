Steer Clear! Avoiding Hefty Monthly Bills And Unsustainable Financing For Your Car

A car can be a necessity for some, a nearing goal for a few, while a distant dream for some others. This dreamy and (sadly) depreciating asset does not come at the price written on the poster but along with a lot more monthly bills than one might anticipate.

"Car buying is often an emotional decision than a practical one. There are larger decisions involved like understanding requirement," said Renuka Kirpalani, consulting editor of Autocar India & Mashable.

Owning a car is maybe a lifestyle goal in today's society but with consumers being spoilt for choice, picking the right model according to the requirement and planning the finances are the tricky part.