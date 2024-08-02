Marathon Vs Business: How Sugar Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh Finds Common Ground In Both

What do marathon running and entrepreneurship have in common? Plenty, according to Vineeta Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of Sugar Cosmetics and an ultramarathon runner.

Her words are reminiscent of Haruki Murakami’s insight in What I Talk About When I Talk About Running: "Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional." This concept highlights that, while challenges are part of the journey, how we handle them is what counts.

"I just need to get to the next light pole. If I think about the fact that I still have 70 kilometres, I will give up. It's impossible. And I will quit. But if I think that I just have to somehow find the courage to get to the next light pole, it seems easier, right?" said Singh.