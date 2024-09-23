How Senior Citizens Can Use Private Insurance, Ayushman Bharat To Build Comprehensive Coverage

Senior citizens aged 70 years and above have a new benefit coming their way, as the government has included them for the coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, without any regard to income limits.

This means that any senior citizen across the country who meets the age criteria can get the benefit of coverage up to Rs 5 lakh of various expenses related to healthcare including consultations, pre hospitalisation care, medicines, diagnostics, non intensive and intensive care service and post hospitalisation expenses.

There are several details that are present in the fine print and these need to be understood for the correct implications for the senior citizens, so that they are able to get a comprehensive and adequate cover for themselves.

Here are several factors that will determine this aspect.