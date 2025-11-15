How Parents Can Save Taxes Using Children's Education Allowances

It’s important to note that the income tax benefits towards children's education allowance can only be claimed by salaried employees under the old tax regime. Taxpayers, opting for the new tax regime to file their income tax return (ITR), can’t claim this benefit.

Education allowance deductions can be claimed under Section 10(14) of the Income Tax Act. Taxpayers can claim deductions up to Rs 100 per month (Rs 1,200 per year) per child. These deductions can be claimed for a maximum of two children.

Additionally, salaried taxpayers can also claim deductions up to Rs 300 per month (Rs 3,600 per year) per child, maximum up to two children, towards hostel fees.

So, under this provision of the I-T Act, salaried taxpayers can claim a maximum deduction of up to Rs 4,800 per child (up to Rs 9,600 for two children) in a financial year.

However, it’s important to note that to claim the children’s education allowance, the amount should be a component of the taxpayer’s salary.