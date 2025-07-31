How Long Will Rs 5 Lakh Fixed Deposit Take To Make Rs 1 Crore?

Small finance banks are offering rates of 8% to 9% pa, with some up to around 9.1 % for senior citizens on 5-year FDs.

Larger banks like SBI are offering up to about 7.5 %‑8%, while SBI recently cut short‑term FD rates to around 6 %.

Some newer offers reach around 6.75-6.9%.

Realistic effective FD rates today typically fall between 7% and 9% per annum, compounded quarterly.