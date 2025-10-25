How Invisible Subscriptions Eat Up Your Money And How To Monitor Them

Review Your Bank And Card Statements

You must check your bank account or credit card statements for recurring payments. Look for small, regular deductions that might indicate a subscription. An app may list recurring transactions separately.

You can use the search function in your banking or payment app to filter for keywords like "subscription” or the name of a service.

Use A Subscription Tracking App

You can download an app to track your subscriptions by linking to your bank accounts. These apps categorise recurring payments and alert you about unused services.

Check Your Email

Search your email inbox for terms like “subscription,” “renewal,” or “payment confirmation.” Services often send automated emails when you sign up or renew.

Audit Your App Store And Play Store Subscriptions

On your smartphone, go to the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) and check the subscriptions section. This will list all apps you’re paying for through these platforms.

Set Calendar Reminders For Free Trials

When signing up for a free trial, set a reminder on your phone or calendar a few days before it ends. This gives you time to cancel if you don’t want to continue.

Cancel Unused Subscriptions

Cancel subscriptions you haven’t used in the last 30 days. For example, if you’re not watching a streaming service regularly, pause or cancel it until a new show comes up that you love.

To conclude, invisible subscriptions may seem harmless, but they can quietly erode your savings. By regularly reviewing your bank statements, using tracking apps, and being proactive about free trials, you can reclaim control over your finances. For many Indians, these savings can go towards mutual funds, SIPs, or even small indulgences like a family dinner.