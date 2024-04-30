How Costly Is Your Loan? From October, Look At The APR For Answers

Annual Percentage Rate

The interest rate charged on a loan represents just one part of the total cost that the borrower has to bear. While it would be the most important and significant cost the borrower might incur, there could be several additional charges that are present. These could be items like processing fee, administrative fee or even legal charges if they have to be paid by the borrower. The APR considers the interest as well as the other charges that are there on the loan. These are then used to arrive at an annual cost and this is measured in percentage terms. The presence of the APR means that the borrower does not have to look at the interest along with other individual charges and then try and understand what their actual cost will be. They can just look at the APR and get a clear idea about what they’re paying on the loan. This becomes one single figure that gives the whole picture about the loan cost.