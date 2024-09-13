Have A Loan? This Is How Banks Evaluate You

If you’re new to credit—meaning you’ve never taken out a loan or used a credit card—your credit history is a blank slate. While you might think this is a good thing, the truth is that banks prefer a borrower with some credit history. But, starting with no credit score isn’t a dead end.

So what if you’re a fresh graduate with no credit history? “When you have no credit history, we start by looking at your background,” explains retail banker, Virat Diwanji. “If you’re a graduate from a top B-school or engineering college, we assume a certain level of future earning potential and factor that into our decision.”

In such cases, banks often offer smaller, short-term loans to new borrowers. “We assess your education, current employment, and even the company you work for,” Diwanji adds. “If it’s your first job, you might get a smaller loan for a shorter duration to minimise risk.” According to a 2023 report by CRIF High Mark, first-time borrowers in India are typically offered loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on their employment profile.