House Rent Allowance: Follow Correct Procedure Amid Increased Scrutiny

One of the points that has emerged from the recent crackdown by the income tax authorities is that it's not just those claiming the HRA who need to be alert about the situation. Others, too, need to be aware that they could be the victim of a fraud.

There have been many cases where the permanent account number of someone was used wrongly to show that they received rent from multiple people who in turn claimed the HRA benefit. When someone claims that they have paid rent to a person, then the receiver has to show it as income.

The matter came to light when the person whose PAN was used got a notice from the tax department and this was replied to saying that there is no rent receivable as there is no property that is given out on rent. This is the reason why every person must look carefully at the details regarding their income and any communication that comes from the tax department to prevent being the victim of any fraud.