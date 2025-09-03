Home Loan Rates September 2025: SBI To HDFC, Interest Rates Of Top Banks Compared
Home loan rates can vary slightly among lenders, due to multiple factors like salary, credit score and age of the borrower.
Following the series of repo rate cuts this year by the Reserve Bank of India, home loans have become more affordable due to lower interest rates. Those looking to buy a home now have cheaper financing options to fulfill their dream of owning a property.
Loan rates are impacted by changes in the repo rate. With lower interest rates, monthly EMIs become more affordable, thus encouraging more people to consider buying their own homes.
At the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in August, RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, after lowering it in June. Prior to this, the central bank had announced rate cuts at its earlier bi-monthly meetings this year.
Loan rates can vary slightly among lenders, based on the borrower's salary, credit score, age and other factors. With reduced rates, both public and private banks are offering competitive options, helping borrowers plan better for this big financial commitment.
Home Loan Rates In September 2025
Currently, the State Bank of India (SBI) is offering home loan interest rates ranging from 7.5% to 8.7% per annum. Public sector banks continue to provide lower rates, with the Bank of Maharashtra offering rates from 7.35% onward, followed by Bank of Baroda at 7.45%, according to the websites of the banks. Canara Bank offers home loans at interest rates ranging from 7.4% to 10.25%. Punjab National Bank provides competitive rates from 7.45% onward, as per the official website.
HDFC Bank’s home loans start at 7.9% per annum. Among other private lenders, Axis Bank’s home loan rates range from 8.75% to 9.15%, while ICICI Bank offers rates starting at 7.7% per annum.
Home loan eligibility conditions vary slightly among different banks, but broadly depend on some common factors. Lenders typically consider the applicant’s credit history and CIBIL score, which reflect financial discipline. A stable monthly income and proof of employment or business are other crucial factors. Many banks offer flexible repayment tenure ranging up to 30 years. Loan amounts also depend on location, with banks willing to offer higher loan amounts for metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru.