Home Loan Rates September 2025: SBI To HDFC, Interest Rates Of Top Banks Compared

Following the series of repo rate cuts this year by the Reserve Bank of India, home loans have become more affordable due to lower interest rates. Those looking to buy a home now have cheaper financing options to fulfill their dream of owning a property.

Loan rates are impacted by changes in the repo rate. With lower interest rates, monthly EMIs become more affordable, thus encouraging more people to consider buying their own homes.

At the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in August, RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, after lowering it in June. Prior to this, the central bank had announced rate cuts at its earlier bi-monthly meetings this year.

Loan rates can vary slightly among lenders, based on the borrower's salary, credit score, age and other factors. With reduced rates, both public and private banks are offering competitive options, helping borrowers plan better for this big financial commitment.