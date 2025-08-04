Home Loan Interest Rates In August 2025: HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank

Reserve Bank of India is set to review its monetary policy at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting from Aug. 4-6. The outcome of the two-day MPC meeting is likely to have an impact on home loans.

While the MPC is widely speculated to maintain its current 5.5% lending rate, a potential further reduction would be a relief for borrowers.

Following the RBI’s decision to reduce lending rates twice this year so far, several banks have passed on the benefits to the customers. This is because when the central banks reduce lending rates, borrowing becomes cheaper. This results in stimulated economic activity with more money rotating in the market.