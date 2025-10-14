Home Loan EMIs Set To Drop For These Borrowers As Banks Cut Lending Rates

Several banks, such as HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB), have cut their marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) in October for select tenures. Following the revision of the MCLR, borrowers with floating-rate loans tied to this benchmark can expect a reduction in their EMIs. This provides much-needed relief on repayments.

The rate cuts come in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) October 2025 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, where the Central bank opted to keep the repo rate steady at 5.50%, adopting a neutral outlook.

Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, and IDBI Bank have reduced their short-term MCLR rates, potentially leading to reduced monthly repayments or shorter loan durations for customers with floating rate loans linked to the MCLR.

The MCLR acts as a reference rate that banks use to set interest rates on various floating loans, including home, personal, and car loans. When the MCLR falls, it can lead to reduced monthly EMIs or a shorter loan repayment period, offering financial advantage to borrowers.

The MCLR does not apply to fresh loans, as new floating rate loans are now linked to the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR). Borrowers who currently have loans linked to the MCLR also have the option to switch their loans to an EBLR-based rate.