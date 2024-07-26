Paw-sitive Planning: Navigating The Hidden Costs Of Pet Parenthood
Things to consider—both finance and personal time—before you open your home to a new pet.
Priya and Ananya, two sisters living in the bustling city of Mumbai, are having a weekend day out. As they walk through a bustling pet shelter, Ananya’s heart melts at the sight of an adorable Cocker Spaniel puppy. Priya, generally the voice of reason, is swept away by Ananya’s excitement. Without a second thought, they bring the puppy home, imagining it will be the perfect companion for their urban lifestyle. However, just a few months later, the sisters find themselves juggling unexpected expenses, realising that their fluffy friend comes with a financial price tag they hadn’t quite anticipated.
If you’re considering adding a pet to your home, this scenario might hit close to home.
Before you jump on the pet-owning bandwagon, consider the hidden costs every new pet parent should prepare for, ensuring that your family and your wallet are both ready for the adventure.
Beyond The Adoption Fee
When adopting a pet, many new owners overlook the initial expenses. "There is a cost of acquisition, which could be approximately Rs 25,000. Of course, we're not talking about exotic breeds," according to Dr Vrushali Jadhav, a veterinarian. This initial amount includes the price of the pet itself, which can vary based on the breed and where you acquire it. For instance, a purebred dog or cat from a breeder will typically cost more than adoption from a shelter.
In addition to the purchase or adoption fee, setting up your home for your new pet includes expenses for essentials like bedding, food bowls, pet-proofing your home, and vaccinations. A 2022 study by the India Vet Journal estimates these initial setup costs at around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.
Monthly Budget For Your Furry Friend
Once the initial excitement settles, you’ll need to keep an eye on your monthly expenses. "On average, the monthly cost for maintaining a pet, including food, shelter, and regular upkeep, can be about Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000," said Harshvardhan Roongta, of Roongta Securities. This budget includes quality pet food, routine grooming, and general supplies. However, it’s also wise to plan for additional costs, like pet-proofing your home and investing in toys and accessories to keep your pet entertained and comfortable.
Medical Emergencies And Third-Party Liabilities
Just like humans, pets can face unexpected medical issues. Dr Jadhav emphasises that “you need to be prepared for potential medical emergencies, which can be a significant financial burden.” Veterinary care for illnesses or accidents can range from a few thousand rupees to several lakhs, especially for serious conditions, she said. Additionally, pet owners should consider third-party liabilities. If your pet causes damage to someone’s property or bites another person, you might be held financially responsible.
Pet Insurance: What’s Covered And What’s Not
Pet insurance can help mitigate some of these unexpected costs, but it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. “Pet insurance is in its nascent stages in India. The coverage can be limited, with premiums varying based on the pet’s breed and age,” Roongta said.
Pet insurance in India can cover various issues, such as hospitalisations, but it often has limitations and exclusions. Dr Jadhav points out that elective procedures like spaying or neutering and some surgeries and dental treatments may not be covered. It’s important to thoroughly review insurance policies and consider setting up a separate emergency fund to cover any additional costs.
Paws And Reflect
Bringing a pet into your home is an immensely rewarding experience, but it requires careful financial planning. From initial setup costs and ongoing maintenance to medical emergencies and insurance limitations, being well-informed and financially prepared ensures that your new furry friend can enjoy a happy and healthy life without causing undue stress.
So, before you open your home and heart to a new pet, make sure to budget wisely and prepare for all potential costs. The joy and companionship a pet brings are undoubtedly worth the effort and expense!