Paw-sitive Planning: Navigating The Hidden Costs Of Pet Parenthood

Priya and Ananya, two sisters living in the bustling city of Mumbai, are having a weekend day out. As they walk through a bustling pet shelter, Ananya’s heart melts at the sight of an adorable Cocker Spaniel puppy. Priya, generally the voice of reason, is swept away by Ananya’s excitement. Without a second thought, they bring the puppy home, imagining it will be the perfect companion for their urban lifestyle. However, just a few months later, the sisters find themselves juggling unexpected expenses, realising that their fluffy friend comes with a financial price tag they hadn’t quite anticipated.

If you’re considering adding a pet to your home, this scenario might hit close to home.

Before you jump on the pet-owning bandwagon, consider the hidden costs every new pet parent should prepare for, ensuring that your family and your wallet are both ready for the adventure.