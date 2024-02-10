As EPFO Fixes Interest Rate At 3-Year High; Here Is The Historic Chart On Rate Changes Since 1952

EPFO Interest Rate: Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday fixed a three-year high interest rate of 8.25% on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2023-24.

"The EPFO's apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25% rate of interest on EPF for 2023-24 at its meeting on Saturday,” a source said. After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2023-24 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence. Only after the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2023-24 will be credited into accounts of over six crore subscribers of EPFO.