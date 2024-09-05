Zerodha To Helios — What Top Emerging Fund Houses Offer Investors

India's mutual fund industry has grown from Rs 10 lakh crore in assets under management in July 2014 to Rs 64 lakh crore in July 2024.

This 540% growth in the AUM of the industry has encouraged the mushrooming of new fund houses through the decade.

Understanding factors like investment strategy and fund managers' past performance can help investors better understand the fund house's growth trajectory.

Mohit Gang, co-founder of Moneyfront and Anant Ladha, founder of InvestAajForKal, break down all you need to know about these emerging fund houses and their strategies, in a discussion with NDTV Profit.