Heirloom To Fit Check: How Gen Z is Redefining Jewellery Ownership

Gold-heavy ornate pieces once kept in antique chests are losing their luster for Gen Z. The younger generation is trading centuries-old designs for minimalist pieces that fit the aesthetic of their compact, pastel organisers.

The jewellery industry is undergoing a seismic shift driven by the Millennials and Gen Z, according to a report by Deloitte.

The report highlights that 49% of respondents now prefer lightweight, minimalist designs like rings, chains, and earrings, as against traditional and heavy jewellery sets.