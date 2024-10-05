Health Insurance: Flagging Claim Complications Hidden In Fine Print

The fine print of coverage, claim settlement, and more can seem complicated. However, it is important to read and understand the workings of the system, as crucial conditions like co-pay may be missed.

“Most people come to know what this is at the time of payment. Things like room capping and coverage, along with other aspects, may not be understood. In room capping, one cannot avail a room that costs more than one percentage of their cover. In case one opts for more, the insurance will only cover this portion of the room,” said Vinit Iyer, managing director at Prudeno Wealth Advisors.

There may be cases where the policyholder must have footed the bill at the hospital and the amount needs to be reimbursed. It is crucial that documents relating to prescription, procedure, and receipt are meticulously filed for the process.