HDFC Bank vs SBI vs Axis Bank: Check Latest FD Interest Rates

Several banks are currently offering attractive interest rates on fixed deposits for various tenures across categories. After the RBI kept the key lending rates unchanged at 6.5% during its latest monetary policy review earlier this month, experts believe it’s the most opportune time to reap benefits from higher FD interest rates.

The central bank is expected to go for a rate cut in its next policy review in December and this may lead to a revision in interest rates by banks across all categories.

Axis Bank Ltd. was the latest lender to revise its fixed deposit interest rates on Oct. 21. The private sector lender revised FD interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore for various tenures.

Here is a fixed deposit rate comparison of State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd.