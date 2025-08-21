HDFC Bank To Suspend Select Services On Aug. 22-23—Check Details

HDFC Bank customers will face brief disruption in services this week. The bank has said features such as chat banking via WhatsApp and SMS banking will not be available for a short duration on Aug. 22 and 23. The bank's customer care services will also be interrupted during this period.

These services will not be available as the largest private lender said it was carrying out systems maintenance to improve the overall banking experience for its customers.

“To enhance your banking experience, we are conducting essential system maintenance from 22-Aug-25 11:00 p.m. IST to 23-Aug-25 6:00 a.m. IST,” the bank said in a notice.

Thus, certain banking services will not be available for seven hours.

“It is important to note that during this period, customer care services (phone banking IVR, email & social media), ChatBanking on WhatsApp and SMS banking won't be available,” the bank said.