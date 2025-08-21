HDFC Bank To Suspend Select Services On Aug. 22-23—Check Details
Customer care, chat banking via WhatsApp and SMS banking services won’t be available during the maintenance period.
HDFC Bank customers will face brief disruption in services this week. The bank has said features such as chat banking via WhatsApp and SMS banking will not be available for a short duration on Aug. 22 and 23. The bank's customer care services will also be interrupted during this period.
These services will not be available as the largest private lender said it was carrying out systems maintenance to improve the overall banking experience for its customers.
“To enhance your banking experience, we are conducting essential system maintenance from 22-Aug-25 11:00 p.m. IST to 23-Aug-25 6:00 a.m. IST,” the bank said in a notice.
Thus, certain banking services will not be available for seven hours.
“It is important to note that during this period, customer care services (phone banking IVR, email & social media), ChatBanking on WhatsApp and SMS banking won't be available,” the bank said.
HDFC Bank added that the following services will continue to be available during the maintenance period:
1. Phone banking agent services
2. HDFC Bank net banking
3. HDFC Bank mobile banking
4. PayZapp
5. MyCards
HDFC Bank’s internet banking facility allows customers to manage a wide range of banking tasks without the need to visit a branch.
Every account holder is provided with online banking access. Those who have not activated it yet can register for free by following the simple steps given below:
1. Go to the official website
Open your browser and enter www.hdfcbank.com.
2. Access theNetBanking section
Click on ‘Login’ and choose ‘NetBanking’ from the available options.
3. Begin registration
Tap on Register Now or the First-Time User option if you haven’t set up your account yet.
4. Provide account information
You will need to provide either the customer ID (mentioned on your account documents or statement) or your account number.
5. Enter verification details
Fill in the requested information, such as registered mobile number and card or PAN details.
6. Authenticate via OTP
Confirm your identity using the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number or email ID.
7. Set up password
Create a secure internet banking password (IPIN) and confirm it.
8. Start banking online
Once registration is complete, sign in with your customer ID and the new IPIN to access net banking.