HDFC Bank To RBL: Check Home Loan Interest Rates Here
RBL Bank offers the lowest interest rate at 8.20%, while DBS Bank offers the highest interest rates on loans at 9.40%.
Home loan interest rates are decided by bankers for individuals after considering certain factors. Stability of income and past credit behaviour have a weightage when it comes to interest rates.
The basic interest rates offered across banks are different and applicants need to ensure that they choose the one that works best for them. Home loan amounts are spread through time frames and best interest rates can depend on both the principal amount and the installment amounts.
Interest rate offerings from Indian banks vary from 8.20% to 9.40%.
Both HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Banks Ltd. offer an interest rate of 8.75%. While, State Bank of India offers an interest rate of 8.5%.
Even though the basic rates are fixed, the actual rate that is applicable to the individual may depend on the bank. While the rates may be lower for those with a higher credit score, a lower credit may cost one more interest.
Banks often look for indicators that allow them to measure the applicant's ability to pay back the loan. Information like the credit score will help banks understand the system of handling repayments and bills that the individual has in place. While the credit score is not the only thing that they look at, a clean credit history will boost chances of getting a lower interest rate on the loan, according to experts.
The stability of income might also be a factor that weighs in on one's ability to pay back the loan. Banks ensure that they take various indicators into consideration before granting an individual a home loan.