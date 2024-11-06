HDFC Bank To RBL: Check Home Loan Interest Rates Here

Home loan interest rates are decided by bankers for individuals after considering certain factors. Stability of income and past credit behaviour have a weightage when it comes to interest rates.

The basic interest rates offered across banks are different and applicants need to ensure that they choose the one that works best for them. Home loan amounts are spread through time frames and best interest rates can depend on both the principal amount and the installment amounts.

Interest rate offerings from Indian banks vary from 8.20% to 9.40%. Applicants need to ensure that they choose the bank that offers rates that works best for them.

RBL Bank offers the lowest interest rate at 8.20%, while DBS Bank offers the highest interest rates on loans at 9.40%.