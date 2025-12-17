HDFC Bank Slashes FD Interest Rates For Up To Rs 3 Crore — Check Details

HDFC Bank Ltd. has cut interest rates for deposits up to Rs 3 crore for different tenures.

India's largest private lender's rate cut is applicable immediately for domestic as well as non-resident Indians and non-resident external accounts.

On tenures starting from 18 months to three years for deposits up to Rs 3 crore, the bank is offering a maximum interest rate of 6.45%.

Additionally, senior citizens, or people above the age of 60, will receive an additional 50 basis points on their deposit than regular ones. Although, these rates do not apply to the NRIs.

For NRE accounts, maximum tenure to invest on HDFC Bank has been determined as up to one year.

HDFC Bank's fixed deposit interest rates are as follows: