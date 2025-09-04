GST Reforms: Your Insurance Policy Just Got Cheaper — Will More Indians Finally Sign Up?

The government's decision to eliminate the 18% GST on all individual life (term life, ULIPs, endowment plans) and health insurance policies (family floater, senior citizen plans) directly lowers the premiums, making them more affordable.

The GST increased the cost of premiums which was a burden especially for middle-income families and first-time buyers. Its removal translates to lower premiums and motivates people to purchase insurance.

Removal of GST is expected to enhance the affordability of health insurance. Millions of households can now brace against unforeseen medical expenses without worrying about affordability.

The main challenge that insurance companies will have to deal with are the trust issues with insurers, complex products, and inadequate claim settlement.