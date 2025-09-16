GST Rate Cut To Lower EMIs On Bikes: Check Interest Rates Offered By Top Banks On Two-Wheelers Loans

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s recent decision to rationalise tax slabs is set to make two-wheelers more affordable, both in terms of upfront costs and equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for loans. The new GST rates will come into effect from Sept. 22.

Under the revised slabs, two-wheelers with engines up to 350cc will now attract a GST rate of 18%, down from 28% earlier. This move is expected to benefit nearly all manufacturers in this segment, which, as per industry reports, accounts for around 98% of the market.

Similarly, bikes with engine capacities above 350cc will now be taxed at 40% without cess. This change is likely to impact brands such as Royal Enfield, which sells a significant number of bikes in the 450cc and 650cc segments.