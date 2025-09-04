GST Cut Price Puzzle: Will Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival Attract Better Deals?

While the government has slashed the GST on air conditioners, televisions, and dishwashers from 28% to 18%, the new rates are set to take effect on September 22. This timing creates a pricing and savings puzzle for shoppers. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 is scheduled to kick off on September 15, with Amazon's Great Indian Festival hinted to start around the same time.

This means that during the days of the sale, products in stock which were manufactured or shipped before the September 22, will still be sold at the old, GST rate.

"Tax element is a small advantage for everybody across the board universally applied across the country. The elbow room is because of their higher bargaining capability and higher purchase volume for these giant companies. That is how they give big discounts," explains Chakravarthi Bommakanti, GST lawyer and retired IRS officer.

Whatever discount these sales will have will remain the same because it's dependent on the larger system of retailing that giants have and the tax benefits do not come in just yet.