Govt Allows One-Time One-Way Switch From Unified Pension Scheme To NPS — Check Details

The government of India has introduced a one-time, one-way switch facility from Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to National Pension System (NPS) for all central government employees, according to an office memorandum released by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority on Monday.

According to the memorandum, "This switch facility may be exercised by UPS optees any time not later than one year prior to the date of superannuation or three months prior to the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement, as applicable."

As for those not eligible for this scheme it stated, "The switch facility will not be allowed in case of removal, dismissal or compulsory retirement as a penalty or for cases where disciplinary proceedings are ongoing or contemplated."