Got Your Form 16? Things You Should Do Next: A Step-By-Step Guide

Tax season has arrived in India, and employees have started getting their Form-16 from their employers. This form is a vital document for salaried employees as it carries the details of your salary structure and tax deducted at source (TDS). One needs this information to be able to claim deductions and refunds while submitting their income tax return form.

The Form-16 has two parts: Part A shows TDS details, and Part B shows the salary breakup. This form is proof that tax has been deducted and deposited on your behalf. Without this form, filing ITR becomes harder.