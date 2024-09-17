Got Generous Gifts This Festive Season? Watch Out For The Tax

If the total amount of gifts received through the year exceeds Rs 50,000, taxes need to be paid on this income.

"There will be tax on gifts if the valuation figure exceeds Rs 50,000 for income from gifts in cash or other assets," said Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

This limit is for the whole year, and one will be taxed if the income from gifts received goes beyond this amount.