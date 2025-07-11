Got A Bonus? Here's How To Choose Between Prepaying Loan And Investing

At the centre of the dilemma lies a simple comparison: the interest you’re paying on your loan versus the returns you expect from your investments.

If the interest rate on your loan is higher than what your investment is likely to earn, it makes sense to prepay. However, if your investments can generate higher post-tax returns than your loan’s effective interest rate, you might be better off investing instead.

For example, if you have a personal loan with an interest rate of 14% and you’re considering a mutual fund investment expected to yield 10% annually, prepaying the loan is likely the smarter move. But if you have a home loan at 7% and a long-term equity investment with a historical average return of 12% to 15%, investing the surplus could result in better wealth creation.