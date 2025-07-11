Got A Bonus? Here's How To Choose Between Prepaying Loan And Investing
Deciding between loan prepayment and investing your surplus amount should depend on factors like interest rates, risk appetite, liquidity needs and long-term financial goals.
Managing surplus income wisely could be crucial for long-term financial goals. Whether it’s a mid-year bonus, a salary hike, or gains from your savings, it’s quite common to spend it on a lifestyle upgrade. However, this amount can be used to reduce your loan burden or to increase existing investments, leading to financial stability in the future.
Should you use the extra funds to prepay your loans or invest them for future growth? The answer isn’t always straightforward and depends on several factors and your financial needs.
At the centre of the dilemma lies a simple comparison: the interest you’re paying on your loan versus the returns you expect from your investments.
If the interest rate on your loan is higher than what your investment is likely to earn, it makes sense to prepay. However, if your investments can generate higher post-tax returns than your loan’s effective interest rate, you might be better off investing instead.
For example, if you have a personal loan with an interest rate of 14% and you’re considering a mutual fund investment expected to yield 10% annually, prepaying the loan is likely the smarter move. But if you have a home loan at 7% and a long-term equity investment with a historical average return of 12% to 15%, investing the surplus could result in better wealth creation.
Consider The Type Of Loan
Not all loans are created equal. High-interest loans, such as credit cards or personal loans, should be a top priority for prepayment. These debts erode your finances quickly and offer no tax benefits.
On the other hand, home loans and education loans often come with relatively lower interest rates and also provide tax deductions. In such cases, the tax-adjusted cost of borrowing becomes lower, making investments a more attractive option for surplus funds.
Liquidity And Emergency Needs
Prepaying a loan can give you peace of mind, but it may reduce your liquidity. Once you part with the money, it’s locked in. Investments, especially in liquid or short-term debt funds, give you access to funds in case of emergencies. Maintaining an adequate emergency fund before prepaying loans is crucial. Think of it this way: paying off debt early is a form of saving, but keeping cash in hand can also act as a safety net when life throws surprises your way.
What About Psychological Relief?
While numbers matter, financial decisions are often emotional too. Some people find immense comfort in becoming debt-free, even if the math doesn’t necessarily support it. For many, eliminating a loan brings peace of mind and reduces financial stress. If you’re someone who values emotional well-being and freedom from liabilities, prepaying even a low-interest loan may be worth it.
Striking The Right Balance
In many cases, a hybrid approach could be the best option. You could use part of your surplus to reduce high-cost debt while investing the rest. This strategy offers you the dual benefit of improving your balance sheet and growing your wealth. For example, if you have Rs 2 lakh in surplus, using Rs 1 lakh to pay off a personal loan and investing the remaining in a tax-saving mutual fund (ELSS) might offer a balanced path forward. It would reduce debt while also saving tax and building capital.
Overall, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to the loan prepayment or investment dilemma. The right choice depends on the type of debt, your financial goals, risk tolerance and need for liquidity.