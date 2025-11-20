Gold vs SIP: Which Will Fund A Rs 20 Lakh Wedding Faster?

Wedding planning in India can be an expensive affair as many people tend to spend lavishly on what they consider the most memorable event of their lives. The financial burden increases further as couples look for designer clothing, fancy decoration and high-end catering service for guests. In India, weddings have traditionally become an occasion to display wealth and social status. With the modern trends and rising costs, the budget for an average wedding can run into lakhs.

Preparing in advance for raising a sizable corpus for the wedding could help you enjoy your big day without financial stress. Gold and mutual funds could be suitable instruments to accumulate funds for your wedding. If you are looking to build a wedding corpus of Rs 20 lakh, these instruments could be helpful in reaching your target with medium-term to long-term planning.

The overall investment horizon plays a crucial role in building wealth, as the power of compounding determines how your portfolio grows. A shorter investment period typically generates lower returns because compounding has less time to work.