Gold Prices Touch Record Levels: Here Are Five Alternative Investment Options

Gold rates in India climbed to an all-time high of Rs 1,16,410 per 10 grams on Sept. 30, 2025, due to both festive season demand and global economic uncertainties. This marks a significant rise from the previous high of Rs 1,14,360 recorded on Sept. 23. With gold prices at such record levels, many people might be thinking of alternative investment options this festive season.

Here are five such options you can consider:

1) Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

REITs are a convenient way to invest in commercial real estate without purchasing or directly managing a property. REITs collect money from investors and own income-generating properties, distributing at least 90% of net cash flow within six months. Traded on the stock exchanges, REITs are liquid and easy to purchase and sell, providing flexibility and liquidity. They deliver periodic income in the form of rental returns and potential long-term appreciation in capital. Further, in India, REITs are governed by SEBI, making it transparent and safe for investors.

2) Mutual Funds

Starting a mutual fund Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a simple way of acquiring long-term wealth. SIPs allow you to invest a small amount of money on a regular basis, and compounding can hugely increase your funds over the years. Indian equities have in the past provided excellent long-term returns irrespective of short-term market volatility. By remaining persistent and slowly adding more money, even small contributions through SIPs can accumulate into large amounts of wealth.