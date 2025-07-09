Gold ETFs Get Attractive: June Reading Shows Highest Inflow In Five Months

Gold exchange-traded funds recorded the highest inflows in five months in June, even as bullion prices in the domestic market traded near life highs.

The funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2,080 crore last month compared to Rs 292 crore in May, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday. Redemptions were low.

"This is a safe haven moment and people did try to book profits. In June, we have seen more inflows and positive inflows with lower redemptions," according to Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of AMFI. Silver ETFs also saw net inflow of more than Rs 2,000 crore, he said.

Bullion ETFs are passive investment instruments that track the price of gold. Investors had pulled money out of gold ETFs in March and April to book profits amid a surge in prices.