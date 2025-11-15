Getting Married Next Year? Top Investment Options To Maximise Your Returns
Although most investments require a long-term horizon to grow, there are also short-term options that can help manage immediate wedding expenses.
Indian weddings are known for grand celebrations and elaborate rituals spanning over multiple days. The wedding season has already started in India and it’s time for many families to prepare for the special day. However, Indian weddings also involve huge expenses due to social expectations and cultural practices. As a result, planning weddings can be a costly and challenging task.
This is why many parents start saving as early as possible to be able to fund their children’s weddings. While traditionally parents have relied on fixed deposits, earning modest returns on their wedding investment funds, many alternative options have emerged in recent years. Although most investments require time to grow, there are also short-term options that can help manage immediate wedding expenses.
If you are also planning to get married next year, here are some investment options to maximise your returns:
1. Don’t just buy gold for jewellery: Indian weddings often involve gifting gold jewellery. While gold has served as an important investment, its potential shouldn’t be limited to ornaments. You can consider buying gold coins or bars when prices are low and redeem their value when prices rise. Historically, gold has offered around 10% returns, but in 2025, it rewarded investors with over 50% returns, making it a strong investment option.
2. Arbitrage mutual funds: One of the secure short-term investment options, arbitrage funds aim to earn steady returns by exploiting price differences between the cash and derivatives markets. These schemes come with relatively low risk while providing better liquidity compared to traditional fixed deposits.
3. Direct stock investments: This is a high-risk, high-reward investment option that requires careful evaluation before committing funds. As one year is a short investment horizon, investing in stocks should be done only after thorough analysis and assessment of your risk appetite. If you understand company fundamentals and choose the right stocks, you could potentially earn 15% or higher returns, making it a strong option even for the short term.
It’s important to note that stock market investments pose a higher risk due to multiple factors. Past returns also don’t guarantee potential future returns of a stock or a mutual fund. It is recommended to discuss your financial goals with an expert to avoid financial stress later.