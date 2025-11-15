Getting Married Next Year? Top Investment Options To Maximise Your Returns

Indian weddings are known for grand celebrations and elaborate rituals spanning over multiple days. The wedding season has already started in India and it’s time for many families to prepare for the special day. However, Indian weddings also involve huge expenses due to social expectations and cultural practices. As a result, planning weddings can be a costly and challenging task.

This is why many parents start saving as early as possible to be able to fund their children’s weddings. While traditionally parents have relied on fixed deposits, earning modest returns on their wedding investment funds, many alternative options have emerged in recent years. Although most investments require time to grow, there are also short-term options that can help manage immediate wedding expenses.

If you are also planning to get married next year, here are some investment options to maximise your returns: