Gen Z Has A Plan And Most Baby Boomers Are Almost There

The majority of the Baby Boomers—people who are between 60 and 69 years old—have stuck to their retirement plans, according to the study. Only three out of 10 Baby Boomers say that they are off track in meeting their retirement goals.

This age group also has a greater awareness of how much money they need to retire. The study shows that nearly eight out of 10 in this age group understand how much they need to save for retirement.

Retirement has emerged as the second most popular financial goal among all generations. Among Baby Boomers, 72% say they are on track to meet their financial goals.

It is safe to say that the journey around the sun may not faze this generation anymore, as they are one step closer to what they have been working towards.