FY24-25 Income Tax Refund Delayed? Reasons, Timelines And What Taxpayers Can Do

The slowdown is largely being attributed to heightened checks by the tax authorities, particularly on filings that involve refund claims.

This year, the Income-tax Department has stepped up checks on filings where income details do not fully align with official records. Any mismatch between a taxpayer’s declared income and figures reflected in Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) is flagged, often leading to delays in issuing refunds.

Income tax refund timelines can stretch when returns remain unprocessed or when mismatches and compliance issues are detected during scrutiny.

A common oversight among taxpayers is failing to verify their income tax returns after submission. Filing the return is only the first step; verification must be completed using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, an electronic verification code (EVC), or by sending a signed ITR-V to the CPC in Bengaluru. Until this step is completed, the return is treated as invalid, and no refund is released.

Income tax refunds may also be held up if there is an outstanding tax demand against the taxpayer or if the department issues an intimation under Section 143(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Errors in bank account details can further slow the release of refunds.